Labour N154,000 Wage Push Gains Momentum As Obidients Back Review

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Marking the Workers’ Day celebration, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) demanded a 120 per cent increase in the minimum wage to N154,000, as the Obidient Movement threw its weight behind the demand.

The Federal Government last raised the wage from N30,000 to N70,000 in July 2024.

Urging the Federal Government to urgently address the impact of inflation on Nigerian workers the group’s National Coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, made the call in a Workers’ Day message issued in Abuja, emphasising the critical role of labour in sustaining the country’s economy.

Tanko said the present wage structure no longer reflects the cost of living, urging the federal government to act swiftly to ease pressure on Nigerian workers facing rising inflation.

He said, “As of April 2026, the official national minimum wage remains N70,000 per month. “However, the NLC is actively pushing for a review, with proposals reaching N154,000 per month to combat high inflation and rising living costs.

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“I strongly urge the Federal Government, led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to implement the proposal from the NLC, so that Nigerian workers can navigate through the depleting economic condition of the country and afford necessities.”

Highlighting the scale of Nigeria’s workforce, Tanko referenced labour data indicating that over 116 million Nigerians fall within the working-age bracket, highlighting the far-reaching impact of economic policies on a large segment of the population.

He argued that despite this large labour base, policies in recent years have not translated into improved welfare or productivity, pointing to rising unemployment and layoffs across sectors.

“However, despite the input from our most cherished labour force, the Federal Government has not done its best to sustain the tempo of productivity and provide a requisite socio-economic environment for our workers to thrive.

“In the past three years, after the current Federal Government assumed office, unemployment rates increased by over 5.3 per cent, as stated by the NBS. The implication of this is that homes have been destabilised, jobs have been shuttered, and breadwinners displaced,” he said.

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Tanko also raised concerns over Nigeria’s growing debt burden, cautioning that rising debt servicing obligations could further strain the economy if not properly managed.

Despite the concerns, he maintained that the country could still achieve economic recovery with the right policy adjustments, particularly those centred on workers’ welfare.

“The government should ensure a propitious working environment both in the public and private sectors, safe and secure societies, low taxation, health benefit schemes and housing subsidisation policies to encourage optimal performance.

“Rather than allotting residential plots for about 70 ambassadorial designate which gives them valuable lands and houses in Abuja, workers spend their time, energy and skill growing the economy and serving the nation for years without getting any substantial reward,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NLC has insisted that the current N70,000 wage, approved in 2024, falls short of meeting basic needs amid inflationary pressures.

Its President, Joe Ajaero, on Thursday stressed that workers require a wage that reflects real purchasing power rather than nominal figures.

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According to him, “If we remove insecurity today, you see that there will be food everywhere. People will go back to their farms. You don’t even need the government to bring any cover. People will be free to move from one place to another to sell.”

He further said, “If there is poverty, if there is insecurity, in most cases you don’t even have a job, let alone having a decent job.

“The issue of decent jobs is not about getting employment from the government. It’s all about what you take home.”

Ajaero also highlighted structural challenges in the labour market, noting that a large proportion of Nigerian workers operate within the informal sector without access to pensions or job security, even as he acknowledged recent steps by the government to restore gratuity payments.

In a similar vein, the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to address poverty and insecurity affecting workers nationwide.

“While calling for greater solidarity and cooperation towards the eradication of poverty and insecurity in our workplaces, in particular, and Nigeria in general, decent work is a must for Nigerian workers and is not negotiable” Osifo concluded.