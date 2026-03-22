Parked Tankers Threaten Lifespan of New Roads — Umahi

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The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has raised serious concerns over the damaging practice of parking fuel tankers and other heavy-duty vehicles on newly constructed roads.

He warned that such actions pose a direct threat to the durability and lifespan of critical national infrastructure.

A statement issued in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, in Abuja on Sunday,

quoted speaking during an inspection of the Aleto Bridge project, Rivers State.

He said: “Yesterday I was passing through this road, the entire road we have completed was totally blocked… not by moving vehicles but fuel tankers, they parked on the road.”

He emphasised that no road infrastructure is designed to withstand prolonged static loading from heavy vehicles.

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The Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work being delivered by the contractor, RCC, while also commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his decisive intervention in sustaining the project.

He explained that although funding by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ceased in August 2025, the President promptly approved an alternative funding mechanism, ensuring that work continued uninterrupted.

The Minister described the Aleto Bridge Project as a landmark engineering effort, incorporating modern concrete pavement technology, solar-powered lighting, environmental landscaping, and reinforced structural features.

The Minister disclosed plans to integrate young Nigerian engineers into the project through a mentorship programme championed by President Tinubu.

The Minister noted that one carriageway of the project is expected to be completed before May 25, 2026, with the first phase projected for full completion by August 2026.

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He further expressed confidence that the second phase, which includes multiple flyovers and bridges, will be delivered within the year.

The Minister also highlighted the strategic redesign of the project from asphalt to concrete pavement, a decision directed by the President to ensure long-term durability.