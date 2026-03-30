NNPCL Reviews Assets, Eyes Divestments Ahead Of IPO

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Nigeria’s state-owned oil firm, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, is advancing plans for a potential initial public offering (IPO) on major international exchanges in London and New York, as part of a sweeping transformation aimed at attracting global investors and repositioning the company as a commercially driven energy giant.

Senior executives said the move reflects a broader strategy to strengthen transparency, improve operational efficiency, and build investor confidence following years of structural challenges. While no timeline has been set, the company emphasized that readiness, not speed, will determine when it enters the international capital markets.

Speaking at the CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari said the company is prioritising internal reforms to meet global standards required for a successful listing.

“Our strategy is not just about listing, but about building the right fundamentals—transparency, cost efficiency, and world-class project delivery,” he said.

The proposed IPO is a central pillar of NNPC Ltd’s transformation agenda, which seeks to shift the organisation from a traditionally state-controlled entity to a competitive, profit-oriented enterprise.

This transition has been underpinned by leadership restructuring and the integration of talent from international oil companies, steps the firm says are already enhancing operational capacity.

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Investor sentiment toward Nigeria’s oil and gas sector appears to be improving, bolstered by renewed activity in deepwater exploration.

A notable example is the $20bn Bonga Southwest deepwater development, which industry observers describe as a landmark investment enabled by new, project-specific fiscal incentives introduced by the government.

The project is widely seen as a signal of renewed confidence after nearly two decades of stalled investments caused by regulatory uncertainty and disputes with international partners.

NNPC Ltd’s strategy is anchored on five core priorities, with production growth at its centre. The company aims to increase oil output to two million barrels per day in the near term and reach three million barrels per day by 2030. Alongside this, gas expansion remains a key focus, with infrastructure projects designed to connect major regions, support industrialisation, and improve power supply across the country.

In the downstream segment, the company is positioning Nigeria as a regional hub for refining and petroleum product distribution across sub-Saharan Africa. This includes investments in refining capacity as well as the expansion of compressed natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas networks to meet rising domestic demand.

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To strengthen its financial position ahead of a potential listing, NNPC Ltd is also undertaking a portfolio review aimed at divesting underperforming assets and concentrating on commercially viable ventures capable of delivering consistent returns. The company said these efforts are critical to ensuring long-term financial sustainability and appealing to international investors.

A cultural shift within the organisation is also underway, with management seeking to position NNPC Ltd as a “partner of choice” for global energy firms and institutional investors. The separation of regulatory and commercial functions under the Petroleum Industry Act has helped create a more transparent operating environment, addressing longstanding concerns over governance and accountability.

In preparation for its IPO ambitions, the company is investing in workforce development through training, global partnerships, and the adoption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. Internally, efforts are being made to break down operational silos and foster greater integration across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Despite the progress, executives caution that the path to a public listing will depend on sustained reforms and market conditions. However, the direction is clear: NNPC Ltd is positioning itself for a future on the global stage, with London and New York firmly in its sights.