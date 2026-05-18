Ex-NNPC Chief Finance Director Emerges Sokoto East APC Senatorial Candidate

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Former Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Umar Ajiya, has emerged as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Sokoto East Senatorial District following the party’s affirmation exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ajiya was affirmed alongside Aliyu Wamakko for Sokoto North Senatorial District and Abdullahi Danbaba Dambuwa for Sokoto South Senatorial District.

The affirmation exercise, conducted across the state on Monday, was supervised by a 16-man committee from the APC national headquarters and monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies and other stakeholders.

His emergence comes weeks after he formally declared his intention to contest the Sokoto East Senate seat, citing insecurity, poor education and rising poverty as major challenges confronting communities across the Eastern Senatorial District.

Speaking after the affirmation, Ajiya lamented the worsening insecurity, educational decline and economic hardship affecting the zone, promising to work closely with the Sokoto State Government and the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the situation.

He assured supporters that if elected, his representation would complement ongoing efforts by the state and federal governments to restore stability, improve access to education and reduce poverty across the district.

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Political observers say the former NNPC finance executive has rapidly gained prominence within the APC in Sokoto East due to his technocratic background, philanthropy and consultations across the eight local government areas of the district.

The event was attended by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, Deputy Governor Idris Muhammad Gobir, Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly Tukur Bala Bodinga, members of the National and State Assemblies, former Deputy Governor Chiso Dattijo Abdullahi, and former Zamfara State Deputy Governor Hassan Masha, among other dignitaries.

Speaking during the exercise, Sokoto State Attorney General and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for Sokoto North Senatorial District, Nasir Muhammad Binji, said the process was conducted in line with the Constitution, Electoral Act 2026 and APC guidelines.

The leader of the APC national delegation, Hodi Ukashatu, commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise across the state.

In his remarks after the affirmation, Senator Wamakko thanked the people of Sokoto State for their continued support for the APC and urged political leaders to focus on service delivery and inclusive governance.

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“The entire nation must borrow a leaf from Sokoto State. Political leaders must remember that they are elected to serve the people and not to acquire wealth”