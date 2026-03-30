Catholic Church, Israeli Police Reach Agreement On Holy Week

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The Latin Patriarchate announced on Monday that it had “addressed and resolved” issues with Israeli police after authorities prevented top Catholic leaders from holding Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The patriarchate said permission has now been secured for Mass at the church during Holy Week, although liturgies will not be open to the public due to wartime restrictions limiting gatherings to 50 people.

Police had barred Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and the Custos of the Holy Land from accessing the church on Sunday, citing security and safety concerns after rocket debris landed just metres from the site.

President Isaac Herzog helped mediate the discussions between the police and Church officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered authorities to grant Cardinal Pizzaballa “full and immediate access” after the initial block, emphasizing that services should proceed according to the cardinal’s wishes despite safety risks.

The incident drew international criticism. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called denying entry “an insult not only to the faithful, but also to every community recognizing freedom of worship.”

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German lawmaker Armin Laschet described the action as unacceptable, while the Greek Foreign Ministry stressed that the Church of the Holy Sepulchre’s status quo “must be fully respected.”

The Spanish government summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires in Madrid, warning that such incidents must not happen again.

Cardinal Pizzaballa led a private prayer service on Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026, marking the start of Holy Week amid ongoing tensions in the region.

The resolution allows the Church to celebrate Holy Week rites at the historic site while adhering to security measures imposed by authorities.