‘No Student Should Be Denied Education’ — NELFUND Hails DELSU Policy

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commended the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, for allowing students with verified or disbursed status under the NELFUND scheme to participate in their first semester 2025/2026 examinations.

NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the university’s management issued a directive permitting students whose status on the NELFUND platform shows “Verified” or “Disbursed” to sit for their exams upon presenting evidence of their NELFUND status.

Speaking on the issue, NELFUND’s Managing Director/CE, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, described the move as a commendable example of institutional collaboration in support of Nigerian students.

““We warmly welcome this student-centred approach by Delta State University. It reflects a clear understanding of the purpose of the NELFUND scheme, which is to ensure that no Nigerian student is denied access to education because of financial constraints.

“At NELFUND, we are very pleased to see institutions taking practical, youth-friendly steps that allow students who have successfully completed the application process to continue their academic activities without disruption,” he said.

Advertisement

Sawyerr noted that such actions reinforce the broader objective of the NELFUND programme, which is to expand access to higher education while promoting fairness and inclusivity across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

NELFUND encouraged other institutions to adopt similar supportive measures that prioritise students’ academic progress while the loan process continues to provide the financial support required for tuition and upkeep.

The Fund noted that it remains committed to working closely with universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the country to ensure the successful implementation of the student loan programme and to safeguard the educational aspirations of Nigerian students.