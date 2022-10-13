Obi Campaign Bows To Pressure, May Remove Ex-General Enenche From ‘Updated List’

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Obi-Datti Campaign Organization has announced that it will release an ‘updated list’ following the outrage that trailed the inclusion of former military spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, in its presidential campaign council.

Advertisement

The spokesperson for the campaign organization, Tanko Yunusa, acknowledged in a tweet posted on Thursday evening that there were issues with the campaign list released on Wednesday.

He said the campaign council and Labour Party executives have noted the issues raised with the list, promising that an ‘updated list’ will be released to the public soon.

THE WHISTLER understands that the move might not be unconnected to calls for Enenche’s removal from the campaign council, although a couple of other issues have been raised with the list.

While Enenche is yet to be removed from the campaign council contrary to media reports (not THE WHISTLER), it was learnt that plans are underway to replace him on the presidential advisory council.

Allegations of lopsided appointments also trailed the campaign council list, specifically with the Lagos and Sokoto state coordinators of the campaign, who are both from the South-East region.

THE WHISTLER had reported how Enenche’s inclusion in the presidential advisory council of the campaign drew the ire of Obi supporters over statements he (Enenche) made as Defence Spokesperson during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Obi’s supporters who described Enenche as an enemy of Nigerian youths, called for his outright removal from the campaign council.

Enenche, a former Director of Information at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, had described a live video from the Lekki tollgate incident where the military opened live fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters as ‘photoshop’

“…Up till this morning before I came here, I even got analysts, people that have analysed the various videos and they were cropped and photoshopped,” Enenche who was defence spokesman at that time, said of the Lekki tollgate shootings.

However, the judicial commission of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government, confirmed that the military indeed opened live ammunition on and killed at least 9 protesters.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed that 2 people died during the incident.