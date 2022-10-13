Suspected Ritualists Arrested With Human Skulls In Adamawa

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two suspected ritualists from Cholli community in Cameroon have been arrested by police in Adamawa State.

The suspects whose names were given as Raji Silver and Nodji Kodji, were both said to be arrested at Garware village in Fufore Local Government Area.

They were arrested when a buyer, identified as Dauda Yakubu, a commercial motorcycle operator, was conveying them into the village alongside a woman.

The suspects confessed that they dug the human skulls and bones from a grave in Cameroon in order to sell to the buyer Dauda, who had regularly bought from them, at the sum of 5 million cameroonian currency.

They further confessed that when they brought the skulls to Dauda, he said he was not interested.

It was during the process of going round looking for buyers that they were caught.

The police spokesman, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, while parading the suspects, said they were arrested by the operatives while on routine patrol in the area.

He added that the suspects were arrested by the team led by CSP Usman Jauroyel,l.

He said it was one of the remarkable achievements of the Command in the area of crime prevent.

He explained that the suspects had confessed to digging the skulls and the bones from a grave in a certain village in Cameroon and brought it into Nigeria for sell.

He further explained that upon apprehending them, the Commissioner of Police, S.K Akande, ordered that the suspects be transfered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.