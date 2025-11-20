Ogunsanya Wins Gold Medal For Nigeria At Islamic Solidarity Games

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Team Nigeria has increased its Gold tally at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh after winning 2 Gold medals in Wrestling and the women’s 4 x 100 metres.

In 53kg freestyle Wrestling, Christiana Ogunsanya defeated her Uzbekistani opponent, Shokhida Akhmedova, 11-1 in the final, in a very convincing version to claim the Gold medal.

Nigeria’s exciting young quartet of Bada Toyin, Ezechukwu Miracle, Omokwe Maria and Nweke Cynthia produced an excellent display to win Gold in the Women’s 4 x 100m final in a time of 44.27 seconds.

They condemned Bahrain to the silver medal with a time of 44.47s while Gambia finished third with a time of 45.05s.

Nigeria also won an additional 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals.

In the Men’s Javelin throw, Kure Samuel Adams won bronze while in the Men’s 400m, Badmus Atanda claimed a bronze medal.

In the women’s 400m, Patience Okon George also finished second behind her Bahraini opponent while in the men’s 4x100m, the team of John Caleb, Chidera Ezeakor, Ezekiel Asuquo and James Taiwo Emmanuel finished in 3rd.

In Wrestling, Miesinnei Genesis, lost her Gold medal match in the Women’s 50kg freestyle final to Aktenge Keunimjaeva of Uzbekistan 5-1 to clinch the silver medal.

The Director General of the NSC Hon. Bukola Olopade who was live at the venue of the fight praised the performance of the girls and encouraged them to stay focused and disciplined ahead of other major international competitions.

He said: “I am truly proud of both of you and just know that Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR will continue to expose Nigerian athletes to the best international competitions both home and abroad for podium success”.

“Your performance here means a lot to us and the National Sports commission under the Chairmanship of Mallam Shehu Dikko is determined to ensure Nigeria continues to enjoy the feel good factor of Sports”, he concluded.

Team Nigeria has now won a total of eight Gold medals, 10 bronze and seven bronze medals with more medals to come in Para athletics and Para-powerlifting.