Abia Task-Force Seals Market After Violent Attack On Operative

The Abia State government’s Harmonized task force has sealed off premises connected to a violent attack on its operatives.

The joint enforcement operation led by the Aba Area coordinator, Hon. Uche Wogu, was carried out on Wednesday at Enyimba, off the former Borrow Pit.

This action followed two consecutive days of assaults allegedly perpetrated by individuals suspected to be operating under a cartel-like group involved in scrap material dealings, who had attacked task-force operatives while on official duty.

According to the Zonal coordinator of the attacked team, Mr. Chiboy Abuwa, the first assault happened on November 12 during their routine duty.

He explained that operatives encountered a truck parked obstructively on the newly reconstructed road, with individuals using a vehicle jack on the spot.

“We stopped to address the owner of the truck but no one came out,” Mr. Abuwa recounted. “We decided to lay hold on the truck battery as part of our enforcement procedure. It was at that moment the man came out with his boys and attacked our operatives. In the process, one of our men, Mr. Kisito Anozie, sustained an injury.

“We barely managed to escape and returned to the office to report the incident to the Area coordinator, Chief Uche Wogu.”

The second attack occurred the following day, 13 November 2025, while the team was again on routine operations. The Area coordinator, Chief Wogu, had attempted to address the suspected director of the company and others within the premises when the situation escalated.

“Immediately we entered the environment, the staff of the man began attacking operatives with machetes, bottles, blocks, and other dangerous objects,” the report stated. Multiple operatives were wounded, and two operational buses belonging to the taskforce were vandalized.

“Despite the assault, the team succeeded in arresting two individuals linked to the company.

Following internal assessment and intelligence gathering, the Taskforce launched a joint operation to restore normalcy in the area.

“The targeted premises were sealed, and occupants vacated to allow for investigative procedures and to curb ongoing criminal activities allegedly linked to the group.

Preliminary findings suggest the suspected gang has been involved in intimidation, theft, and nighttime robberies around the area, activities that raised concerns of an emerging cartel-like operation posing a threat to public safety.

Reacting to the development, the Area coordinator, Hon. Uche Wogu, condemned the attacks, describing them as barbaric and unacceptable.

“It is barbaric to attack government officials in the line of duty. The uniform they wear represents the authority and sovereignty of the government,” he said.

He assured that a thorough investigation is underway to identify additional criminal elements connected to the assaults.

He further emphasized that the sealing of the premises sends a strong message, Abia State will not permit any gang or factional group to operate as a parallel authority within its boundaries.

“Any attack on government operatives, he stated, will be firmly resisted and met with the full weight of the law.

The Abia harmonized fask-force also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining order and safeguarding the public, stressing that such acts of lawlessness will not be tolerated under any guise.