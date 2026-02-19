Okpebholo Appoints Mercy Johnson-Okojie Special Adviser

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Monday Okpebholo has appointed Mercy Johnson-Okojie as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor.

According to the statement, the governor approved Johnson-Okojie’s appointment as part of efforts to strengthen public engagement with government policies and programmes.

The communique read, “This is to inform the general public that Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Mercy Johnson-Okojie as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

“Johnson-Okojie is an accomplished Nigerian actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She is one of Nollywood’s most celebrated figures, with a career spanning nearly two decades and featuring in over 200 films.

“Through the Mercy Johnson Okojie Foundation, she has championed causes focused on women’s empowerment, child welfare, education support, and healthcare outreach.”

Ikhilor said Johnson-Okojie is expected to leverage her public influence and grassroots reach to enhance communication between the government and citizens.

Johnson-Okojie is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s film industry, widely known for her roles in numerous Nollywood productions.

Her husband, Odianosen Okojie, represents Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.