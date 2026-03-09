Wike Upgrades Kwali Monarch To First-Class Status, Pledges Palace, Roads

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has upgraded the traditional ruler of Kwali Area Council to a first-class chief, while also announcing a series of development initiatives for the community.

Wike made the announcement during a visit to Kwali on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of a “thank you” tour to appreciate residents for their support for the President.

The event, which combined an appreciation rally with an interactive engagement, drew community leaders, residents and local officials who gathered to welcome the minister and receive updates on promised government interventions.

Addressing the crowd, Wike expressed gratitude to the people of Kwali for fulfilling their pledge to support the President. He described their loyalty as the basis for the administration’s swift response to their developmental demands.

“On behalf of Mr. President, I want to thank you sincerely for coming out to receive us for this thank you visit,” he said.

The minister recalled his previous interactive session with residents, during which they presented their key needs to the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

According to him, the government is determined to honour every commitment made during that meeting.

“Remember when I came to Kwali for an interactive session, I asked you what you wanted and you told me.

I told you ‘agreement is agreement.’ Today, by the grace of God, you have fulfilled the promise you made to Mr. President, and he has asked me to come personally to thank you,” Wike said.

The minister announced the immediate elevation of the Kwali traditional ruler’s stool to a First-Class Chieftaincy status, citing the monarch’s support for the administration and his role in mobilising the community.

“I hereby, by the powers conferred on me, upgrade his chieftaincy to a First-Class Chief,” Wike declared.

Beyond the symbolic recognition, the FCT minister also unveiled a number of development pledges aimed at improving infrastructure in the area.

He assured residents that the road projects earlier requested by the community would soon commence, stating that contractors would be mobilised to site in line with the administration’s commitment.

“The promise I made on roads, please consider it done,” he said.

Wike further disclosed that the traditional ruler would be provided with a modern palace befitting his newly elevated status, noting that the project would form part of the administration’s broader plan to strengthen traditional institutions in the territory.

“Your traditional ruler will have a befitting palace,” the minister added.

He also commended both the outgoing chairman of Kwali Area Council and the chairman-elect for what he described as their dedication to the welfare of the people.

According to Wike, the FCT Administration would continue to work closely with the council’s leadership because of their consistent advocacy for development in the area.

“Your outgoing chairman and the chairman-elect are people whom we will always listen to because they have the interests of the people of Kwali at heart,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed the commitment of President Tinubu’s administration to supporting Kwali Area Council.

He assured residents that the President would continue to provide the necessary backing to ensure the council experiences sustained development in the coming years.