Otti Appoints New Technical Leadership For Enyimba FC

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, has approved a comprehensive restructuring of Enyimba International Football Club as part of deliberate efforts to restore professionalism, stability, and competitive excellence within the club.

The Governor made this known during a high-level meeting with the club’s management at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

Represented at the meeting by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, the Governor announced the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Dutch as the new Head Coach of the club. He also confirmed the appointment of Mr. Daniel Eke as Sporting Director. In addition, the Governor approved the removal of the club’s accountant in line with ongoing administrative reforms.

The Governor assured the management, technical crew, players, and staff of his firm commitment to the immediate settlement of all outstanding arrears, including salaries, allowances, match bonuses, and other welfare obligations. The State Chief Executive emphasized that the welfare of players and staff remains a priority and is fundamental to achieving the club’s strategic objectives.

Addressing the players, the Deputy Governor urged them to embrace the reforms in good faith and to give maximum cooperation to the newly appointed coach and management team. He reiterated Government’s resolve to reposition the club to its pride of place in Nigerian, continental, and global football.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the Team Captain, Mr. Kalu Nweke, Assistant Captain, Mr. Ufere Chinedu, and Mr. Eze Ekwutosi, highlighted the challenges confronting the club, including unpaid salaries, allowances, and match bonuses, limited welfare support for injured players, and other operational concerns. They appealed for urgent government intervention to enable the team regain stability and competitive form.

In his acceptance remarks, the newly appointed Head Coach, Mr. Emmanuel Dutch, expressed profound appreciation to the Governor for the confidence reposed in him.

He assured the State Government, management, players, and supporters that he would bring discipline, professionalism, and renewed tactical direction to the team. He pledged to work collaboratively with the Sporting Director and the entire squad to restore the club’s winning culture, promising not to disappoint the Government and the people of the State.

The Commissioner for Sports, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, alongside members of the management, staff, and players of the club, were present at the meeting.