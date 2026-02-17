UCL Playoff: Osimhen With Two Assists As Rampant Galatasaray Rout Juventus 5:2

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Victor Osimhen provided two assists as dominant Galatasaray defeated Juventus 5:2 to take a huge leap towards the knockout stage of the Champions League on Tuesday in Istanbul.

The match kicked off in a fast and furious manner, with both teams attacking each other with precision and business-like intent going into the second leg in Turin next week.

For all their dominance, though, it was Galatasaray which broke the deadlock through Gabriel Sara in the 15th minute following a defensive mix-up.

But Teun Koopmeiners leveled the score for Juventus just less than 30 seconds after the restart, and the player again fired a powerful left-footed strike into the top corner to give Juventus the lead in the 32nd minute.

Shortly after the start of the second half, and following a rebound from Di Gregorio, Lang pushed the ball into the net to level the score at 2–2 in the 49th minute.

Things got better for Galatasaray when Davinson Sanchez headed in a free kick from inside the six-yard box to give Galatasaray the lead in the 60th minute.

Juventus’ night worsened as second-half substitute Cabal was sent off in the 66th minute after receiving a second yellow card.

Following another glaring defensive mistake inside the box, Lang was left one-on-one with Di Gregorio and slotted in to make it 4–2 in the 74th minute.

Galatasaray completed the rout when Victor Osimhen won possession from Kelly inside the box and laid off the ball to the recently substituted Boey, who blasted it past the goalkeeper to make it 5:2 in the 86th minute.