Oyo Begins Construction Of Public Toilets In Markets

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The Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, has commenced a campaign to end open defecation in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement on Sunday in Ibadan, said the campaign was launched on Saturday with the construction of a public toilet facility at Ojoo Market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Engr. Ademola Aderinto, said the initiative was part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to improve sanitation, promote public health, and end open defecation in line with the agenda of UNICEF and the Oyo State Government.

Aderinto further explained that Oyo State is projected to end open defecation by 2031.

He also stated that all residents and visitors in the state must comply with and support the government’s efforts to achieve the target within the stipulated timeline.

According to him, the provision of public toilet facilities in busy locations such as markets is a strategic step by the government to eliminate open defecation and protect environmental and public health.

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“The Oyo State Government remains committed to strengthening sanitation infrastructure and implementing policies aimed at ensuring cleaner public spaces and a healthier environment for all residents,” Aderinto said.

The commissioner further commended the management of Open Public Spaces for supporting the government’s environmental agenda and contributing to the collective effort to maintain a cleaner Oyo State.

He also urged traders, residents, and visitors at Ojoo Market to make proper use of the facility and cooperate with the government’s efforts to end open defecation and maintain good sanitation practices across the state.

“The project, which is being executed by the management of Open Public Spaces under the leadership of Mr Abdulateef Abdulganiyu, will provide traders, residents, and visitors with a convenient and hygienic alternative to indiscriminate and unhealthy sanitation practices,” the commissioner stated.