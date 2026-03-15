2Baba Launches Music Initiative To Curb Youth Violence

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Nigerian music icon 2Baba has partnered with Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, to launch a music-driven initiative aimed at countering violent narratives among young people across the country.

The initiative, unveiled during a recent meeting between the two figures, seeks to reorient Nigerian youths by using entertainment as a platform to promote positive values, creativity, and national development.

Speaking on the initiative, 2Baba explained that the campaign would stimulate conversations around sustainable solutions to insecurity while also creating opportunities for young creatives. According to the award-winning artist, the programme will expand access to talent development platforms and provide experiential engagement for youths interested in music and other creative fields.

Musa described the project as consistent with the Federal Government’s non-kinetic approach to addressing insecurity, which focuses on social and psychological strategies alongside military operations.

He commended 2Baba’s influence and credibility among young Nigerians, noting that the singer’s voice and experience place him in a strong position to mentor and inspire positive change among the country’s youth population.

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“With more than 150 million Nigerians within the youth demographic, initiatives that channel their creativity and energy toward constructive national development are critical,” Musa said.

Stakeholders believe programmes that engage youths through arts, culture, and entertainment can help reduce vulnerability to recruitment into violent groups, while fostering dialogue, empowerment, and community engagement.

The campaign is expected to involve collaborations with young creatives, talent development initiatives, and nationwide engagements aimed at promoting peace, unity, and responsible citizenship among Nigerian youths.