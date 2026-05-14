Panic As Suspected Gunmen Launch Night Attack On University Community

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Suspected gunmen invaded the university community, the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Eziobodo, Owerri West axis of Imo State Wednesday night..

Viral videos shared across social media since midnight have shown disturbing scenes of scurrying movement by students, traders and motorists scooting off the streets.

THE WHISTLER identified videos with no fewer than three recorded injured persons, with separate accounts of the incident.

One such video captured a child with a cut on his forehead sitting on the thigh of an adult, receiving medical treatment from a local facility.

He was surrounded by disgruntled adults, with one prominent voice in the background accusing “Fulani Herders” of invading the student precinct to allegedly shoot, kill and kidnap.

“Look at what they did to this boy. We heard that Fulani men, numbering about 50, were close to Jamel (Jamel International Hotel).

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“Imagine Fulani men invading Eziobodo. What are the security men doing? Go along Jamel road and see the number of dead bodies there,” the voice said.

Likewise, a motorcyclist was captured seated on a bench with his white singlet stained with blood. The left side of his head was shaved and covered with a medical plaster.

He narrated how he escaped death after his passenger insisted on heading to his residence in Eziobodo despite a safety scare.

“I saw many bikes parked along the road. So, I told my passenger to wait, let me confirm what is happening. They said Fulani guys were blocking the road,” the victim said.

He said that embarking on the journey led him to the scene of his attack by armed men in black.

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“When we got to the NDDC Solar light area, two boys ran out from the bush wearing black, with arms. They wanted to block me, but because I am on speed, I chased them away with my bike.

“They both jumped into the bush. “The one that was outside the bus now shot me with a gun,” he narrated.

A Facebook user, Kimberly Okoroafor who earlier called for help via a post at past 11 pm on Wednesday, said students have lived in constant fear in the past month with the alleged influx of strangers in the student community.

“Is it today we started crying out? With the multitude of Hausa people in FUTO, both cattle rearers and students knew that a day like this might come.

“And this thing started last month.

Kidnapping of students has been going on for a long time in FUTO, kidnapping and grabbing of female students. Should I keep quiet because it hasn’t happened to me yet?,” she said.

When contacted, the Imo State Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye refuted claims of Fulani herdsmen invasion. “They are criminals,” he told THE WHISTLER.

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Okoye explained that the incident stemmed from an attempted abduction on Wednesday night along Umuokwo Ihiagwa/Eziobodo Road, foiled by a joint security task force.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the assailants attempted to abduct a victim but were successfully resisted through the prompt intervention and collaborative efforts of Police operatives, local vigilante groups, and members of the community who mobilised swiftly and in large numbers, thereby frustrating the criminal operation.

“During the incident, the victim sustained a gunshot injury and was immediately rushed to a hospital where the victim is currently receiving medical attention,” he said.

The police assured students and other residents of ongoing operations to track and apprehend those involved in the attack while providing adequate security to forestall future occurrences.