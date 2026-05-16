City Boys Movement Coordinator, Cubana Chief Priest Loses APC Ticket

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Popular celebrity businessman Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has failed in his attempt to secure the All Progressives Congress House of Representatives ticket for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Cubana Chief Priest, who currently serves as the Imo State Coordinator of the City Boys Movement, had declared his ambition to represent the constituency at the National Assembly under the APC platform.

His political move, which gained significant public attention earlier this year, was seen by many as a bold transition from entertainment and business into active politics.

In February, he announced his entry into politics, advocating for cleaner politics and greater youth participation in governance.

However, the outcome of the party’s primary election ended his quest for the ticket, dealing a setback to his political aspirations.

Following the result, social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions, as many users mocked the celebrity businessman’s defeat.

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In contrast, others argued that Nigerian politics remains highly competitive and demanding, regardless of popularity or social influence.

Observers say the loss highlights the challenges celebrities may face when attempting to convert fame into political success, particularly within Nigeria’s complex political structure.

Despite the setback, Cubana Chief Priest’s political ambition has sparked conversations about youth involvement in politics and the growing intersection between celebrity culture and governance in Nigeria