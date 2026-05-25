Imo Police Command Trains Officers In Forensic Techniques

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The Imo Police Command says that 300 officers have completed training in forensic and fraud investigations to boost institutional capacity and strengthen the force’s human capital development.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Okoye stated that the two-day training, which ended on Saturday, was part of the ongoing “transformative police reforms championed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olatunji Disu”.

He added that the training was designed to “enhance officers’ knowledge of modern forensic techniques, intelligence-led investigation, and strategies for combating fraud, financial crimes, and other emerging threats.

“It also focused on improving evidence-based investigation and financial intelligence handling,” he further stated.

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The PPRO explained that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Bosso, who declared the training open, emphasised the importance of continuous training in improving operational efficiency and service delivery.

According to Okoye, the commissioner said that modern policing requires officers to be equipped with up-to-date investigative and forensic skills.

He further quoted Bosso as saying that the command remained committed to leveraging such training to improve service delivery and strengthen public trust.

The statement added that the commissioner thanked Disu, on behalf of officers and men of the command, “for his continuous support and commitment to capacity building.

“The CP also commended the Head of the delegation from Force Headquarters, Dr Pearl Ogbulu, for her contributions towards strengthening investigative capacity within the force,” it stated.

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It also quoted Ogbulu as having commended Disu in her remark, “for prioritising capacity development of personnel in the force”.

She urged participants to maximise the outcome of the training and strengthen their professional and ethical standards.

Okoye added that the training featured lectures on Anti-Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit collaboration, focusing on the detection of illicit financial flows and inter-agency coordination.

“It also focused on conducting financial investigations, with emphasis on investigative procedures, evidence handling, and best practices in financial crime cases,” he stated.