PHOTOS: LP Crisis: Abure, Apapa Appear At Presidential Court For Pre-Hearing Of Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure and the party’s factional leader, Lamidi Apapa, are currently at the Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday to witness the pre-hearing session of Peter Obi’s petition challenging the election victory of president-elect Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory High Court had approved a restraining order against Abure and other national officers following an application of alleged party irregularities filed against them by some ward executives in Edo state.

But another high Court sitting in Edo State restrained the Labour Party from suspending the national chairman .

The national executives and the National Labour Congress had also backed the Abure-leadership but that has plunged the party into crisis with the factions holding separate meetings and issuing separate statements since then.

THE WHISTLER observed that Abure and his entourage are sitting at the right edge of the court where Obi and other Labour party spokesperson have been sitting since the commencement of the proceedings.

Advertisement

But Lamidi and his entourage are sitting at the extreme end of the court, particularly on the row where the lawyers representing the All Progressives Congress and Tinubu are sitting.