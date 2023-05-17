PHOTOS: LP Crisis: Abure, Apapa Appear At Presidential Court For Pre-Hearing Of Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu
The Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure and the party’s factional leader, Lamidi Apapa, are currently at the Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday to witness the pre-hearing session of Peter Obi’s petition challenging the election victory of president-elect Bola Tinubu.
Recall that the Federal Capital Territory High Court had approved a restraining order against Abure and other national officers following an application of alleged party irregularities filed against them by some ward executives in Edo state.
But another high Court sitting in Edo State restrained the Labour Party from suspending the national chairman .
The national executives and the National Labour Congress had also backed the Abure-leadership but that has plunged the party into crisis with the factions holding separate meetings and issuing separate statements since then.
THE WHISTLER observed that Abure and his entourage are sitting at the right edge of the court where Obi and other Labour party spokesperson have been sitting since the commencement of the proceedings.
But Lamidi and his entourage are sitting at the extreme end of the court, particularly on the row where the lawyers representing the All Progressives Congress and Tinubu are sitting.