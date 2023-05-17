No US Citizen Killed In Anambra Attack- White House

By Busayo Agbola

The White House has stated that no American citizen was killed during a recent attack on US embassy staff in Anambra state.

THE WHISTLER reported yesterday that the attack resulted in 4 casualties, 2 members of the consulate staff, and 2 security operatives.

While addressing the press regarding the incident, US National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, said no US citizen was harmed in the attack.

“I just got informed about it before coming out here to talk to you all but I can confirm that a US convoy was attacked in Nigeria.

“What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved and therefore there were no US citizens hurt.

“But we are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed, but I don’t want to get too far ahead of where we are right now,” he said.

He added that the state department was looking into it.

