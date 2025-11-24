Police Arrest Six Kidnappers, Cultists, Recover Ammunition In Delta

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Delta Police Command on Monday said it arrested members of a suspected kidnapping, armed robbery syndicate as well as cultists across different operations executed between November 23 and 24.

In a recent statement, the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said the arrests follow sustained intelligence-led operations aimed at curbing violent crime across the state.

According to the command, operatives of the Eagle Net Special Squad had responded to a distress call at about 6:30 a.m. on November 23.

The call noted an incident of armed robbery along the Asaba–Benin Expressway near the Dustbin/Mango Tree area.

When the operatives arrived at the scene of the incident, the statement said they were greeted with gunfire from the criminals, after which many of them fled.

The police said, no fewer than three suspects were chased leading to the arrest of Oghenemaro Martins 25, Tarebi Ogbada 22, and Okorie James Kalu 19.

The suspects allegedly abandoned a black bag while attempting to escape and this led to the recovery of one English-made Beretta pistol; One locally made pistol and four live 9mm ammunition.

Others include HP laptop; iPhone S; Tecno phone; Samsung phone; and PlayStation 5 console.

Edafe said the recovered items matched those reported stolen during recent robberies around the Okpanam Asaba corridor, linking the suspects directly to multiple cases under investigation.

In a separate operation, operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), led by ASP Julius Robinson, stormed identified hotspots in Sapele and Oghara at about 5:30 a.m. on November 24.

Three suspects Miracle Umukoro 52, Mudiaga Ukavwe 31 and Solomon Oghoro Spartan 30 were arrested.

The police said the suspects confessed to being members of the Aye Confraternity.

Recovered exhibits include one pump-action gun; Six live cartridges; a cutlass and A Toyota Sienna vehicle (Reg. LSR 621 JW), allegedly used for surveillance and logistics during operations

All suspects are in custody as investigations continue to identify more members of the network.