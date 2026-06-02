‘Voting Against Tinubu’ll Be Evil, He’s Delta’s In-Law’ – Oborevwori

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Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has declared that Deltans should support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, arguing that the President’s ties to the state through First Lady Oluremi Tinubu make opposition to him unjustifiable.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, Oborevwori said Tinubu remains the only likely presidential candidate with a direct affiliation to Delta State.

“Among the candidates that emerged, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only one that has an affiliation to Delta State,” the governor said.

According to him, “The man is an in-law here, and it would be evil to vote against your in-law. It’s a family affair. In the South-South, the people in Delta are saying this is their own. They were deceived before; now they can’t.”

The governor said the First Lady has played a significant role in strengthening support for the President in the state.

“The First Lady is holding the state strong, and no Itsekiri person will vote against Tinubu. No Urhobo man will because their son is the governor.”

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Oborevwori also defended the economic policies of the Tinubu administration, insisting that the reforms have improved the finances of states and enabled development projects.

“The confidence we have is in the people. His reforms and programmes are working very well. Sometimes when I commission projects and tell people we have money, it’s because of the reforms. If they are not working, we won’t get money.”

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, the governor said infrastructure development has remained a major priority since he assumed office.

“When we came in, it was a bit tough. But we had to start planning in line with the MORE Agenda, which stands for Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, Enhanced Peace and Security.

“I told Deltans I will listen to them. In economics, you have a scale of preference. I look at what the people actually want and what is more important for them.”

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He cited major road projects executed by the state government.

“For instance, the Effurun Roundabout, the DSC Roundabout and the PTI Junction. When you pass through that place going to Port Harcourt, people spend like three hours there, and they say it is a federal project.

“The question I keep asking is, who are the users? Deltans are the people using the road more.

“There’s no local government in Delta State that we have not touched in terms of road projects.”

The governor added, “We have built new campuses. We have built technical colleges. We are building hostels. There are a lot of things we are doing in the university sector.

“Delta State is the only state in Nigeria that owns four state-owned universities, fully funded.”

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On security, Oborevwori described the management of Delta’s ethnic diversity as one of the most challenging aspects of governance.

“Without security, there’s no development.

“Delta State has three different ethnic nationalities. Managing them, you must be neutral. You must carry everybody along.

“Managing the ethnic nationalities is a very hard task for me. It’s tough, but I’m doing that.

“They are also trying to build trust in me. That’s why I said I’m a governor that will listen to all. I’m a governor for all.”

Reacting to concerns over police brutality in the state, the governor commended the Inspector-General of Police for actions taken against officers involved in misconduct.

“You can see the action that the Inspector-General of Police took. The people were arrested, and they have been dismissed and discharged to court.

“Several officers have been transferred from the state. The rank and file, over 1,000, have been transferred.

“What else do you want the IGP to do again? He has done what is necessary. They are trying to sanitise the police.”

He also praised security agencies for their response to an alleged rape incident during a festival in the state.

“Whether it’s attempt, whether it’s rape, we condemn it. We took action. The traditional ruler took action. The DPO took action.

“People were arrested immediately. In less than a few hours, over 10 people were arrested and charged to court.

“The police here are proactive. The security agencies are proactive. That’s why you see the success we’re having.”

On the political front, Oborevwori dismissed suggestions that former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege poses a threat to his political dominance in the state.

“We saw it coming. Before he left, all these people had left over three months ago, so we were all aware.

“That was why he was not serious in the contest of the primaries because he never consulted anybody. He never consulted me. He never consulted leaders.

“APC is a big party. Even me as a governor, I met with people to say, ‘Look, I want to go back for my second tenure.’ But he never did that.”

The governor insisted the APC primary process was transparent and fair.

“We did a free and fair primary and he lost. It is for him to embrace the outcome because the process was transparent. Very transparent. I’m a democrat.”

He went further to accuse Omo-Agege of repeatedly abandoning political allies.

“This same man came into politics in 2002. This state made him.

“The people that made him, he fought them. Gibson Ogboru made him. He left. He betrayed Ogboru. He left and betrayed O’tega Emerhor.

“If he says he wants to betray me, I don’t think that is a threat.”

Oborevwori said, “What will make people support your party is what you are doing, what you are able to do.

“In terms of infrastructure, we are doing well. In terms of security, we are doing our best.

“You must have something to campaign with.”

The governor also expressed confidence that the Igbo community and religious leaders in the state would support the APC in future elections.

“The Igbo community in Delta State did that in 2023. They never did it during my election, and we are on the same page.

“I’ve told them, vote party. This time they will not vote candidates. They will vote party because of the love they have for me.

“I have that confidence they will vote the APC.”

He added: “Before I moved into the APC, we notified the religious leaders for them to pray for us.

“So you cannot pray and curse. They have prayed.

“When the time comes for election and we go back to them and say, ‘Fathers of faith, when I moved the other time, you prayed for us to succeed, pray again for us to be victorious,’ they will do so.

“I don’t think it will be a stress this time,” the governor added.