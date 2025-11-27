Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists, Recover AK-47 In Delta

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Delta State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists and recovered an AK-47 rifle with a double magazine during a coordinated operation in Oghara.

The police said the latest operation, carried out by the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), builds on an earlier operation on November 24.

In the earlier raid, suspects who admitted their involvement in cultism were arrested and a pump-action gun was recovered.

According to the command, the CP-SAT conducted follow-up raids in different parts of Oghara on November 25.

This led to the arrest of two additional suspects: Justice Ikutu, 38 and Peter Okomeje, 55.

The police said that the suspects were picked up at separate hotspots in the community.

Advertisement

A subsequent search of the residence of another suspect, Peter Kome, led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle loaded with a double magazine.

Operatives also recovered other incriminating exhibits linked to ongoing investigations into cult activities and armed robbery.

The police noted that all suspects are currently in police custody.