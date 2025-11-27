Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists, Recover AK-47 In Delta

Nigeria
By Nneoma BENSON
Delta State Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi

The Delta State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists and recovered an AK-47 rifle with a double magazine during a coordinated operation in Oghara.

The police said the latest operation, carried out by the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), builds on an earlier operation on November 24.

In the earlier raid, suspects who admitted their involvement in cultism were arrested and a pump-action gun was recovered.

According to the command, the CP-SAT conducted follow-up raids in different parts of Oghara on November 25.

RELATED
Nigeria

Oborevwori Proposes N1.66trn 2026 Budget For Delta State

Nigeria

Police Launch Manhunt For Delta Chieftain Over Killing

This led to the arrest of two additional suspects: Justice Ikutu, 38 and Peter Okomeje, 55.

The police said that the suspects were picked up at separate hotspots in the community.

Advertisement

A subsequent search of the residence of another suspect, Peter Kome, led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle loaded with a double magazine.

Operatives also recovered other incriminating exhibits linked to ongoing investigations into cult activities and armed robbery.

The police noted that all suspects are currently in police custody.

Leave a comment

Advertisement