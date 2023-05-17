Police Confirm Killing Of US Embassy Staffers, Policemen In Anambra

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two staff member of the United States Embassy in Nigeria and two policemen were Tuesday killed by unknown gunmen in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State.

This was confirmed by the state police command through its public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The PPRO stated that the incident claimed lives of two policemen and two officials of the US Consulate, adding that it occurred along Atani, Osamale road in Ogbaru LGA around 3:30pm.

Quoting him, “The Joint Security Forces have embarked on a rescue/recovery operation in Ogbaru LGA following an attack on a convoy of staff of US Consulate today 16/5/2023 by 3:30 pm along Atani, Osamale road.

“The hoodlums murdered two of the PMF operatives, and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies and their vehicles ablaze.

“Also, the arsonist/murderers on sighting the responding joint security forces abducted two police operatives, the driver of the second vehicle and took to their heels. No US citizen was in the convoy.

“The command regrets that a convoy of such will enter the state without recourse to the police in the area or any security agency. It assured that the battle against the insurgents in the state is focused and it will remain sustained until such a time security stability is fully restored.”