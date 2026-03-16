Police Recruitment: Enugu Command Screens 385 Applicants

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The Enugu State Police Command has successfully screened 385 applicants in the ongoing nationwide recruitment exercise for 50,000 General Duty and Specialist Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

The physical and credentials screening, jointly conducted by officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, began on March 9, 2026, at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess, Agbani Road, Enugu.

Applicants from across the state have been screened according to dates assigned through the recruitment web portal.

Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, psc, mspsp, visited the screening centre to assess the process, interact with officials and applicants, and ensure adherence to recruitment protocols. CP Giwa emphasized transparency, fairness, and strict compliance with established procedures, while urging applicants to maintain discipline throughout the exercise.

“The recruitment process must remain transparent and fair,” CP Giwa said, adding that applicants should cooperate fully with all screening requirements as they seek the opportunity to serve the nation.

SP Daniel Ndukwe, mnipr, mnisma, Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, confirmed the inspection and ongoing screening activities at the state headquarters in GRA, Enugu.