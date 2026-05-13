PRP Explains Failed Talks With Obi, Kwankwaso Ahead Of 2027

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The Peoples Redemption Party has explained why talks with former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former New Nigeria Peoples Party flagbearer Rabiu Kwankwaso failed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a Hausa political programme on DITV Kaduna, the party’s National Chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said negotiations with both politicians ended after disagreements over conditions attached to their proposed entry into the party.

According to Baba-Ahmed, Obi and Kwankwaso had approached the PRP for possible political collaboration, but discussions later stalled because the party refused to compromise its internal democratic processes.

He explained that both camps allegedly requested assurances regarding the party’s presidential ticket before formally joining the PRP.

The PRP chairman said the party insisted that every aspirant must first register as a member and participate in its constitutional procedures before contesting any position.

Baba-Ahmed questioned why individuals considered strong political contenders would seek automatic tickets instead of participating in open competition within the party.

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He added that the two political camps also sought several strategic positions within the party structure based on their claimed support base.

According to him, the PRP was willing to engage them further, but only after they officially became members of the party.

The PRP chairman also disclosed that concerns over the party’s status on the Independent National Electoral Commission portal and internal disputes involving persons claiming to be PRP members contributed to the breakdown of the talks.

Despite the failed negotiations, Baba-Ahmed said both sides parted amicably without any conflict or hostility.