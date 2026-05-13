We Are Blind To Party Colours, Focused On Capacity – Makinde

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Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said that governance under his administration is not guided by political loyalty or partisan affiliations, but is instead anchored on competence, capacity, and effective service delivery.

Makinde stated this on Wednesday at the University of Ibadan while reacting to concerns over his administration’s engagement with individuals linked to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor specifically addressed criticisms surrounding the involvement of Bimbo Adekanmbi and Dr Morohunkola Thomas in the state’s political and administrative space.

According to him, his administration prioritises individuals who possess the competence and ability to contribute meaningfully to the development of Oyo State, regardless of political background.

Makinde argued that governance should be measured by performance and effectiveness rather than party identity.

Reacting to criticisms over his decision to work with figures associated with the APC, the governor questioned the opposition’s internal capacity-building process.

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“When Moronkola Thomas was talking, he said, after Seyi Makinde, there should be Bimbo Adekanmbi continuity, blah, blah, blah. But gbogbo won APC background ini won.

“And people said, Oh Seyi, you cannot mentor someone this seven years that you have been in government that can take over from you that doesnt have the taint of APC,” he said.

Makinde maintained that political or regional affiliations do not determine eligibility for service under his administration if the individual has the required competence.

“For us, If you are from Oyo State and you are loyal to Oyo State and you have the capacity, we will tap you to support the development of Oyo State,” he said.

The governor further noted that his administration already has capable individuals from different political backgrounds working together for the state’s progress.

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“For every Thomas, there is Segun Ogunwuyi. For every Adekanmbi, there is Prof. Babatunde. We are blind to party colouration, we are open to capacity that can move Oyo State forward,” he added.

Makinde’s remarks come amid growing political discussions in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 governorship election, with several names already being speculated as possible successors.