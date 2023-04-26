PSC Dismisses 3 ASPs, Demotes ACP, Others

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

The commission also announced via a statement on Wednesday of the reduction in rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to lesser one.

The statement signed by its spokeperson, Ikechukwu Ani, revealed the demotion of a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), two Superintendents of Police (SP) and one ASP.

The Commission noted that it approved the “punishment of severe reprimand” to an ACP, CSP, two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and 12 ASPs.

“These were highpoints of the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held today at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja and presided over by the Commission’s Chairman and former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR.

“The Commission also approved punishment of reprimand to six Officers, one Superintendent and five Assistant Superintendents.

“The Plenary also approved the promotion of 109 senior staff of the Commission,” the PSC said.

Commending the newly promoted staff, Arase reminded them that their new status was a call to more sacrifice in their conduct of government business.

He assured that promotion of staff will be a priority during his tenure of office but noted that staff must be ready to improve themselves and be prepared for the challenges ahead.

The chairman also called on the Police to ensure that they work within the established laws guiding their operations.

He assured them that henceforth disciplinary matters will be handled with dispatch so that officers who are found wanting will serve their punishments while those who are exonerated are cleared to continue with their career progression without hinderance.

The Commission Chairman thanked Members of the Commission for their commitment and dedication to the assignment at hand and assured them of carrying everyone along in the tasking assignment of rebuilding both the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.