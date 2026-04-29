PSC Orders Action Against Officers Involved In Killing Of Ogidi

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The Police Service Commission has strongly condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi by police officers attached to the Effurun Area Command in Delta State, describing the act as a grave violation of the law.

The statement was issued and signed on April 29, by Torty Njoku, Head of protocol and public affairs.

The Commission stated that the incident, which occurred on April 26, contravenes both national and international legal frameworks, including the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), the Anti-Torture Act 2017, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the Nigeria Police Act 2020, and the Nigeria Police Force Regulations 2025, as well as established principles of international humanitarian law.

The Commission commended the Delta State Commissioner of Police for “taking swift disciplinary measures against the officers involved, noting that they have been suspended and interdicted pending the outcome of a comprehensive investigation.”

Reaffirming its commitment to accountability, the PSC vowed that any officer found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

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The Commission also extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and urged the public to remain calm and allow due process to run its course.