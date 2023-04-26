How kidnappers From Zamfara Planned Abduction Of Couple In Adamawa State–Police

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Police Command has revealed how a kidnapper from Zamfara State and one other from Yobe State who relocated to Adamawa State connived with three other men from Mubi, to kidnap their victim.

The Adamawa State Police spokesman, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, in a phone conversation on Wednesday, narrated to THE WHISTLER how the kidnappers planned and kidnapped Aisha Ahmadu, a 28 year old woman living at Digil Village, Mubi North Local Government Area, Adamawa, and Killed her husband.

On Tuesday, Nguroje released a statement saying On 23rd April 2023, the Command disconnected a crime network operating as a syndicate of five in Mubi North and South Local Government Areas.

He said the operation was carried out by the Command’s operatives attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Mubi North with support from some local hunters.

“The outcome of these successes follows a report received that one Aisha Ahmadu, 28 years old was kidnapped and her husband Alhaji Ahmadu Mohammed was shot and killed in the process, on the 3/04/2023 at Digil Village, Mubi North Local Government Area.

“The Command upon receiving the report designed an Intelligence-led driven strategy and luckily apprehended the Suspects: Mohammed Bello 22 years, resident of Jere -Gada Village, Mubi North LGA, and Abubakar Mallam, 26 years, resident of Dibis, Mubi North LGA,” the statement said.

However, explaining to THE WHISTLER how the kidnappers carried out their plans, Nguroje said one of the suspects paraded on Tuesday was a neighbour to the victim, Aisha Ahmadu.

He said the paraded suspect had joined his 5-Man syndicate which carried out the evil act.

According to Nguroje, the suspect was asked by his colleagues to identify a target whom he knew would be able to pay ransom to Kidnappers.

He therefore pointed at the residence of Alhaji Abdulraman where the victim and her husband lived.

“So when they came one fateful night to invade the house, two of them barricaded the house of Alhaji Ahmadu, then the other two went to the wife.

“The two that barricaded the husband’s room shot him and unfortunately that resulted in his death. They now kidnapped the wife, Aisha and went away with her.

“The following day, the people living in the area were trying to trace the footprints (of the kidnappers) to locate their hideout, but unfortunately, one of them was gunned down by the same syndicate who sighted them even before they could sight them.,” Nguroje said.

He narrated further that the residents then contacted the Police Command and reported the case.

“When a report was made, the Command started conducting an investigation, but the family was very desperate to get the wife released, so they mobilised and paid the sum of N2.5m to the kidnappers before she was released.

“So when she came back, she gave further information on how she was kidnapped, how they operate and how they communicate.

“That of course assisted the Command’s intelligence-led policing joining heads together and traced the whereabouts of the kidnappers and apprehended the two,” he said.

He explained that one of the suspects apprehended happened to be a person that was very close to Ahamdu’s family.

“He even attended the burial of the late Alhaji Ahmadu. So when he was picked, he later confessed that they are five operating.

“As I’m talking to you now, yesterday after we released the statement, the CP directed the Command to augment the strength of the DPO and ensure the arrest of the 3 fleeing suspects.

“Luckily, yesterday, they were apprehended – all the remaining 3. Investigation is ongoing now to go and recover the AK47 that was used in killing the head of the family.

The police spokesman pleaded with members of the public to be wary of people they relate with.

He said the two masterminds of the crime were people who relocated to settle at Digil village.

He explained that “One was from Zamfara who relocated all the way from Zamfara and settled in Digil.

“The other one equally relocated from Yobe, Sabon – Gida and settled in that area.

“So virtually, criminals that move around from different parts of the country are not people you can trust and relate with.”

Nguroje explained that when he interviewed the first suspect who attended the burial, he realised that the residents of Digil never knew he was a killer and kidnapper.

“We plead with the members of the public to be careful with people they deal with. And it’s not everybody that comes your way sympathising with you that will be trusted.

“People should equally believe and give timely and actionable reports to the police. That will help us in tracking down the kidnappers, their hideout, whereabouts and bring them to book,” the law enforcement officer said.