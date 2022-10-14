Rico Swavey Would’ve Survived If Nurses Acted Swiftly – Daddy Showkey Demands Justice Against Doren Hospital

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian veteran singer, John Odafe Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, has demanded justice against the Doren Specialist Hospital, Ajah, where former reality TV star, Rico Swavey, died.

The Delta State-born musician made the call on Friday during a live Instagram interview with radio broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, well-known as Daddy Freeze.

Rico Swavey, real name Patrick Fakoya, was alleged to have been left unattended after being rushed to the hospital following his involvement in an accident.

Daddy Show said a trending video showing some nurses looking disorderly after Rico Swavey was brought to the hospital confirms that the reality star did not receive urgent attention.

According to him, the deceased would have survived if the nurses had acted swiftly upon Rico Swavey’s arrival at the hospital.

“I believe our people don’t have a conscience; we don’t think. Had it been they acted on an emergency and tried to save that guy that day, maybe that boy would have been alive.

“I was watching on Instagram when they brought that boy, there was no reaction to saving that boy’s life until he died.

“I’m with the people that said they should sue that hospital, it’s high time we start correcting the wrong our people are doing.

“I really did not know the young man that died, I saw it today, and it was painful when I saw the video and the reaction of the nurses, there was no sign of emergency.”

The music star further shared a personal experience he had at the Ikeja general hospital after hired assassins shut someone in his apartment years back.

“About what happened at the hospital, I experienced the same thing. They shut somebody that came to my house some years ago, I was in Iyana-ipaja that very day, and hired killers came to my house looking for me and I was not around, they shut the person in my house.

“My neighbour, Tayo a musician, rushed the guy to General hospital Ikeja and I drove from Iyana-ipaja to Ikeja. Do you know that the nurses were standing, even the doctors were walking around and I was begging them to save that guy’s life and they did not until this guy died.

“After he died, they started saying Daddy Shockey sorry. There was no sign of an emergency to save. It is not everything we put on the government. There are a lot of things we need to clear up, many hospitals need to be closed down.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has said that the state government had commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rico Swavey’s last moments.

“That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conduct of those who appeared in that video,” Omotoso added.