Salah To Leave Liverpool

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Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing an end to a historic spell at Anfield that has seen him establish himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest players.

The 33-year-old Egypt international confirmed his decision in a video message shared on his social media accounts, saying the time had come to move on.

“Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell,” Salah said.

“I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.”

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in June 2017, departs after eight years during which he became a central figure in one of the club’s most successful modern eras.

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Despite signing a new two-year contract in April 2025, he will leave on a free transfer after both parties reportedly reached an agreement over his future.

His announcement follows a challenging campaign for both player and club. Liverpool have struggled for consistency this season, and Salah’s form has come under scrutiny.

He has scored 10 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions, putting him on course for his lowest seasonal tally since arriving on Merseyside.

Tensions behind the scenes have also surfaced. In December, after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United, Salah said he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club and suggested his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had deteriorated.

Speculation over his future intensified during the January transfer window, though he remained at the club and returned to the squad after representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

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Liverpool said Salah chose to make his decision public early out of respect for supporters, noting that the forward wanted to provide clarity about his future.

Reflecting on his time at the club, Salah spoke emotionally about his connection to Liverpool, the city, and its people.

“I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion. It’s a history. It’s a spirit,” he said.

“I can’t explain it in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victories, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest times in our lives.

“I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the team-mates, past and present.”

Salah’s legacy at Liverpool is firmly secured. He has made 435 appearances in all competitions, becoming the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer and one of its most decorated players of the modern era.

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During his time at Anfield, he won four Premier League Golden Boots and was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year on three occasions.

Since his arrival in England, no player has recorded more Premier League goals (189) or assists (92), underlining his consistency and influence at the highest level.

He also played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s major trophy successes, helping the club to domestic and European honours during a period of resurgence.

It remains unclear where Salah will play next season, with no official indication yet on his next destination.

However, his impending departure is expected to attract significant interest from top clubs across Europe and beyond.