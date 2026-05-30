Liverpool Sack Arne Slot After Disappointing Title Defence

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Liverpool have parted ways with manager Arne Slot following a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, bringing an end to the Dutchman’s two-year spell at Anfield. The decision was taken after an end-of-season review by the club’s hierarchy, despite Slot having guided the Reds to the Premier League title in his debut season.

Slot arrived at Liverpool in 2024 as the successor to the legendary Jürgen Klopp and enjoyed a remarkable first season, leading the Merseyside club to their 20th English league title and becoming the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League. However, expectations were not met this season as Liverpool struggled for consistency and ultimately finished fifth in the league standings.

The club’s board reportedly concluded that a managerial change was necessary to restore Liverpool’s competitive edge and implement a more aggressive style of play. Poor performances in key matches, growing supporter frustration, and an underwhelming league campaign contributed to the decision.

In a statement, Liverpool are understood to have thanked Slot for his contribution to the club, particularly for delivering the Premier League title during his first year in charge. Despite the difficult second season, the Dutchman leaves with a significant achievement that secured his place in Liverpool’s history.

Attention now turns to the search for a successor. Andoni Iraola has emerged as the leading candidate for the vacancy, with Liverpool keen to appoint a new manager quickly ahead of preparations for the 2026/27 season.

Slot departs Anfield after two seasons, leaving behind a mixed legacy of remarkable early success and a difficult final campaign that ultimately cost him his job.