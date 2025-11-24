Schools, Churches In Southeast Tighten Security Amid Rising Terror Attacks

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

School authorities and churches in Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu States have intensified security following renewed concerns over incidents of kidnapping of students by terrorists in parts of the country.

In separate interviews with stakeholders in the zone, it was gathered that most public and private schools had stepped up security measures to ensure compliance with proper protocols.

The stakeholders said some public and private schools in the various states have introduced access controls, reinforced perimeter fencing, and revived emergency protocols to ensure children learn in safe environments.

Eunice Elom, a director at the Ebonyi Universal Basic Education Board (EBSUBEB), said the government had issued fresh directives on security compliance to head teachers.

“We have instructed every school to restrict entry points, keep detailed records of visitors, and conduct routine safety checks.

“No child will be released to anyone without proper identification again, and education officials are working closely with security agencies to provide support in high-risk areas,” she said.

Kelechi Ukpai, a school proprietor, said private institutions were also upgrading safety infrastructure, adding that the recent onslaught by terrorists in schools was negatively impacting academic activities.

Mr Ukpai said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras had been employed and excursions suspended.

He added that organised private schools under the aegis of the National Association of Private Proprietors of Schools (NAPPS) were exchanging intelligence within private school associations to fortify vigilance.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Joshua Ukandu, said the command had increased patrol visibility around learning institutions and dedicated hotlines for school emergencies.

He urged schools to promptly report suspicious activities rather than handle threats internally.

Parents also expressed strong concerns and pledged continued collaboration with schools.

Godwin Ede, the chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), said parents were now actively funding some security upgrades.

Meanwhile, parents and school authorities agreed that sustained collaboration among the government, security agencies, and communities remained crucial to preventing attacks on schools in the state.

The management of Metallurgical Training Institute (MTI), Onitsha, has assured the general public that it has put up a security structure to protect lives and property within the school.

“Based on what is happening in the South-East, the sentencing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as a government agency, we are cautious,” said the institute’s spokesperson, Lot Samuel.

In Enugu, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police say they have put in place strategies to ensure schools remain safe from the activities of miscreants and intruders.

The NSCDC commandant in the state, Elijah Willie, told journalists that a working strategy had been in place to protect all schools. He said the corps was also working with other security agencies.

Mr Willie added, “This is through the Corps’ Safe School Initiative, which has been recently overhauled in the state.

“However, the working strategy we have adopted is not what should be discussed in public. For the months deployed so far, it is working a lot and effectively.”

He added, “If we have up to 50,000 personnel in the current national recruitment, it will further strengthen our manpower capacity.”

Corroborating, the state police spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, told journalists that the police had deployed a holistic, inclusive, and proactive policing strategy that covered schools as well.

Mr Ndukwe said that there was presently overt deployment (physical police officers) scattered throughout the state, within roads, parks, populated areas, major bus stops, and other strategic locations.

The chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Enugu, Ike Ugwu, said that the majority of private schools, especially in the state’s urban areas, had improved security with good perimeter fencing and Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV).

Mr Ugwu said NAPPS had, a few months back, approached Governor Peter Mbah to provide them with emergency security personnel numbers to call in case of a security breach at any school.

“However, the governor detailed the request to his Special Adviser on Security for action on it. We are still expecting a response to the request,” he added.

The Anambra Police Command has stepped up patrols and intensified intelligence gathering as part of measures to secure schools and churches.

The state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement in Awka that the commissioner of police, Ikioye Orutugu, announced strengthened security measures in schools and churches.

“In line with these developments, the Commissioner has directed area commanders, divisional police officers (DPOs), and tactical commanders to intensify their ongoing security patrols, reinforce intelligence-driven operations, and strengthen collaboration with community stakeholders for seamless and effective security coordination,” he said.

A church official in the Central Methodist Church (CMC), who preferred anonymity, said that only members are allowed onto the church premises, adding that any unknown person must be identified before entering.

The development follows current kidnappings of secondary school students and religious groups in some parts of the country.