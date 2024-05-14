Sirika, Brother’s Absence Over Alleged N19bn Nigeria Air Project Stalls Arraignment

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The arraignment of the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, his brother, Ahmad Sirika, and company – Enginos Nigeria Limited, before a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Garki on Monday failed due to the defendants’ absence.

The prosecuting Counsel, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), led by Oluwaleke Atolagbe told the court that the former minister was not in Abuja and was unable to make it to court.

Atolagbe told the court that the defendant’s presence in court was pertinent to enable them to take their pleas, particularly on a fresh offence bordering on financial malfeasance relating to the botched Nigeria Air, for which he was to be arraigned Tuesday.

Atolagbe said, “The defendants are not in court. They are not able to make it to the court this morning but they have not been served and are not within Abuja and could not make it into town this morning.

“The defendant’s counsel reached out to the prosecution that the defendants will be pleading for an adjournment so that they can be served with the charge and take their plea.

“The defendants are not in custody because they were granted administrative bail. With the intervention of their counsel, they are asking for some time.”

The defendants’ counsel, Olaniyi Anjorin, apologised to the court for his client’s absence.

“Your lordship I want to sincerely apologise for the absence of the defendants,” he said.

Sirika, his brother, Ahmad and his company, Enginos Nigeria Limited, are facing an eight-count criminal charge bordering on fraud to the tune of N19.4bn.

The court, therefore, adjourned until May 23 for the arraignment of Sirika and others.

The scheduled arraignment came barely a week after Sirika, his daughter, Fatima Hadi Sirika, his son-in-law, Jalal Sule Hamma and the company Al Daruq Investment Limited were arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji, also of the FCT High Court, sitting at Maitama on an alleged N4.135bn fraud.

The minister and his allies were arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on contract fraud, corruption and gratification.

They were subsequently admitted to bail in the sum of N100 million each with two sureties in the sum.