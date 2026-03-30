Sokoto New CP Promises To Crush Banditry, Kidnapping

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The newly appointed Commissioner of Police for Sokoto State Command, CP Hayatu Hassan Shaffa, has vowed to intensify the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities threatening peace in the state.

Shaffa made the pledge during his assumption of duty press briefing at the Command headquarters, where he outlined his strategy to restore security and public confidence.

He expressed gratitude to God and appreciated the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, alongside the Police Service Commission, for the trust reposed in him.

The Commissioner described his appointment as a call to greater service, assuring that he would justify the confidence placed in him through dedicated and professional policing.

He acknowledged that Sokoto State continues to grapple with serious security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and cattle rustling, noting that these crimes have led to loss of lives, displacement of communities and economic hardship.

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According to him, the impact of insecurity extends beyond physical harm, affecting the psychological well-being of victims and placing a heavy burden on government resources meant for development.

Paying tribute to fallen security personnel, Shaffa commended officers and men of the Command as well as other security agencies for their sacrifices in the line of duty.

To tackle the challenges, the CP unveiled a three-pronged strategy centred on intelligence-led and technology-driven policing, community partnership, and enhanced collaboration with sister security agencies.

He said modern tools such as the C4i system and the Technical Intelligence Unit would be deployed to improve surveillance, early warning systems and rapid response to criminal threats.

Shaffa emphasized the importance of community engagement, stressing that effective policing requires the trust and cooperation of the public. He disclosed that the Command would strengthen the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) to foster closer ties with residents.

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The CP also pledged to deepen synergy with the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organisations.

He further revealed that the Command would intensify patrols across urban and rural areas, sustain targeted operations against bandits and kidnappers, and support peacebuilding initiatives to prevent communal and political violence.

He said special focus would be placed on protecting vulnerable groups, including women and children, through targeted security measures and school safety programmes.

Shaffa also announced plans for public sensitization campaigns in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency and media organisations to promote crime prevention and civic responsibility.

Addressing officers and men of the Command, he charged them to remain disciplined, professional and committed, stressing that effective planning is key to operational success. He also assured that personnel welfare would receive priority attention.

The Commissioner reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, integrity and purposeful leadership, expressing confidence that with the collective efforts of all stakeholders, Sokoto State would overcome its security challenges.

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“Together, we will preserve lives and property and restore lasting peace across the state”