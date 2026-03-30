What My Father Taught Me About Politics — Otti

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Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti has said his father used to preach to him to stay away from politics.

Governor Otti made the disclosure on Sunday at the Assemblies of God Church, 123 Tenant road, Aba, during the 28 anniversary of Zam Jehovah Nights programme of the Church with the theme “Breaking Barriers”.

Gov. Otti said that another general election is fast approaching, hence, Church leaders and their members are not supposed to shy away from civic duty, emphasizing that the only way to sustain the ongoing developmental projects in the State is by voting during the elections.

He charged Church leaders to encourage their members to get registered in the ongoing voters’ card registration exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“You know, I’m a Levite, I’m the son of a pastor. So, in the past, my father used to preach that, you know politics, stay away from it.

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“But they forgot that part of the Bible that says that power belongs to God. So, if the believers, the Christians, those who should actually take authority, shy away, what will happen?

“Those who don’t believe will take the centre stage. So, if you have not registered, please, ensure you register.

“The opportunity to do that is now. So, Pastor, please help me. Let our people register.

“There are so many people in Aba that I know are not registered. There are some of them that even though they are registered, on election day, they will not come out.

“The only way to ensure that the good thing happening in our State continues is that all of you must speak with your votes,” Gov. Otti stated.

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The Governor congratulated the Church on their 28th anniversary of her Zam Jehovah Nights and thanked them for the support they are giving to him and his government. Gov. Otti also thanked them for the gift of a sculptured white horse which they presented to him.

Earlier in his speech, the Senior Pastor, Assemblies of God Church, 123 Tenant road, Aba, Rev. Dr. Ogboso Ejindu while noting that the “Zam Jehovah Nights” programme has been on for the past 28 years, said that the 30-days programme is an annual event that brings people from within and outside the country together in the presence of God.

Rev. Ejindu who said that the theme of this year’s event is “Breaking Barriers”, described Governor Alex Otti as a progressive, focused and hard working Governor who came to break barriers that had kept the State underdeveloped for many years.

He said that critics called the Governor a painter and maintained that the people are happy with the “painting” the Governor is doing in various sectors of the economy and assured that he would continue till 2031.

“We are not here to make a speech. What you (Gov. Otti) is doing speaks for itself. We are simply here, inviting you to tell you, thank you, thank you, and thank you.

“Even though we have been praying for you before you came in, we will continue praying for you.

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“Our theme this year is Breaking Barriers. God sent us a Governor. A large-hearted Governor, a godly Governor, a people-orientated Governor, a consistent Governor, a hard-working Governor, who came in and began to break barriers, barriers, that have lasted for decades.

“Critics said, you came in, and the only thing you can do is to paint and repaint. My Governor, there are more than 7,000 persons that have gathered and we are begging you. This painting we like,” Rev. Ejindu stated.

The Senior Pastor later presented to the Governor, a gift of a sculptured white horse which he said represents strength, glory, consistency and excellence,

Rev. Ejindu led the Church in a fervent prayer for the Governor, his government and the entire State.