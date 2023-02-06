Tems Wins First Grammy Award As Burna Boy Loses Out

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, has won her first Grammy Award for her feature in the 2022 hit song by Future, ’Wait for U’.

Advertisement

Tems bagged the Best Melodic Rap Performance award alongside Future and Drake on Sunday night at the cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles, making her the first African to win the grammy award in that category.

While many think she is the first Nigerian female artiste to win the prestigious award, Sade Adu, a renowned musician of Nigerian descent, was awarded a Grammy for the Best New Artist category in 1985.

Tems, who got her first Grammy nomination for her role in Wizkid’s hit song ‘Essence’, has continued to soar in the industry.

Future ‘Wait for U’ featuring Drake and Tems

Meanwhile, Burna Boy’s hopes of winning another Grammy Award was dashed after he lost his two nominations.

Advertisement

He lost the Best Global Song performance for which ‘Last Last’ was nominated for and the Best Global Album for which ‘Love, Damini’ was nominated.

Beyonce Breaks Grammy Record With 32nd Award

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has become the most awarded artiste in Grammy’s history as she bagged four new grammy awards to take her tally to 32 last night.

The singer won best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album, and best traditional R&B performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

After winning the record-breaking prize for the dance/electronic album award, Beyonce appreciated her husband, Jay Z, and her fans for their support.

Advertisement

The singer surpassed the 26-year-old record once held by the late Hungarian-British conductor, Georg Solti.

Meanwhile, English singer and songwriter, Harry Styles won the coveted album of the year award beating Beyonce, Adele, and Kendrick Lamar to the prize.