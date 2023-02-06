Turkey, Syria Earthquakes Sink Over 500 Lives

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In the early hours of Monday, a 7.8 magnitude quake hit the Turkey-Syrian border killing over 500 people in both countries, according to several media reports.

CNN reports that rescue officials have removed about 600 bodies while many are still trapped in a tremor whose sound was heard as far as Israel and Lebanon.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at Turkey’s Gaziantep province and in northwest Syria.

Rescue operations are ongoing and governments of both countries have convened over the matter.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said for now, about 284 people from the country are confirmed dead while 2,323 sustained injuries.

A government health official in Syria said over 237 died from the incident, according to Reuters.

The development resulted in the destruction and damage of numerous properties in both countries.

The United States White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted that the US was ready to assist Turkey.

“I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance,” he tweeted.