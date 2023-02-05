Nigeria, Niger Republic Sign MoU On Border Frequency Coordination

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria and its neighbour, Niger Republic, have signed a bilateral agreement for coordination of frequency utilisation along their borders.

This would ensure seamless deployment of services within the two countrie, the Nigerian Communications Commission said on Sunday.

The agreement was one of the highlights of the two-day Digital Economy Regional Conference hosted by the Federal Government in Abuja.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, signed on behalf of Nigeria, while the Minister of Post and New Information Technologies, Mr. Moussa Baraze, signed on behalf of Niger.

Witnesses to the agreement were the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Umar Danbatta and Niger Republic’s Chairperson of the National Council for Regulation of Electronic Communications and Post, Mrs. Aichatou Oumani.

The NCC explained that the agreement applies to the coordination of frequencies existing in the Nigeria-Niger transboundary areas between 87.5 megahertz (MHz) to 30 gigahertz (GHz).

“The agreement indicated it will help in effective coordination and sharing of frequencies and channels in the ‘buffer zone or area’ on borderlines between the two countries and also help to address one of the major issues of signal interference regulation that may arise in telecoms signal transmissions by terrestrial telecoms service providers, as it spells out the procedures for regulating such cases,” NCC said.

The agreement provides among other things that in case of harmful interference affecting one of the parties, the affected party shall inform the other party in writing for necessary action to be carried out.

“Also, the party from whence the interference is originating shall ensure that all necessary means are used to resolve the harmful interference within 30 days of receipt of the notice”, the agreement reads.

According to the commission, the Agreement is without prejudice to the rights and obligations of the parties specified in the convention, the constitution of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other inter-governmental arrangements.

It states, however, that the land and mobile services whose use is restricted for security, maritime and national defence or for which information is not available, shall not be subjected to the provisions of the agreement