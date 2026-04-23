‘It’s Confidence, Not Arrogance’ – Burna Boy’s Mum Defends Son

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Bose Ogulu has defended her son, Burna Boy, amid social media backlash following a recent altercation at a Lagos club involving DJ Tunez.

The incident, which reportedly involved Burna Boy and DJ Tunez, the disc jockey to Wizkid sparked an online clash between the two music stars and drew criticism from many Nigerians, who accused Burna Boy of being frequently confrontational and arrogant.

Reacting to the controversy during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels Television, Bose Ogulu said she does not mind being perceived as arrogant, while defending her son’s personality and self-assurance.

When asked about Burna Boy, she said If knowing his worth and carrying himself as such is arrogant, then it is a good thing. “And I can’t apologize for that.”

Ebuka asked: “Do you mind that Burna Boy is seen as arrogant? Do you mind being seen as arrogant in how you run the Burna brand?

She responded: “I don’t mind honestly, I don’t mind at all. I mean any adjective they want to attach to you is ok. The thing is who are you? If knowing your worth and carrying yourself as such is arrogant, then it is a good thing. And I can’t apologize for that. Because I think we were born into a world where we were expected to put our heads down.

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First is the color of your skin, the color of your passport, and for me, my gender. So, I don’t understand the concept of that life. I understand that if I know something, I know it and I expect you to realise that I know it. And if you don’t realize that I know it, then, put me to the test”, she said.