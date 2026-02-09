Timi Frank Writes Trump Over Alleged Plot To Rig 2027 Elections

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has petitioned United States President Donald Trump, claiming that Nigeria’s democracy is under alleged threat and could slide into chaos if alleged plans to manipulate the 2027 general elections are not halted.

In an open letter dated February 7, 2026, Frank accused the ruling party and the leadership of the National Assembly of attempting to entrench a one-party authoritarian state, describing the alleged scheme as “political genocide” against Nigerians.

“Nigeria’s general elections scheduled for February 2027 are under serious threat. If current developments are not addressed, they may result in widespread unrest, possible anarchy, and a breakdown of law and order,” Frank warned in a statement he signed on Monday.

He called on Trump and the international community to intervene, saying failure to act could trigger unrest, violent conflict and institutional breakdown in Africa’s most populous democracy.

Frank alleged that the Senate leadership was deliberately undermining electoral reforms designed to curb fraud, claiming that a key provision of the Electoral Act 2022—backed, according to him, by the will of over 80 per cent of Nigerians —was being systematically removed to facilitate the manipulation of the polls.

“The ruling party, working closely with the Nigerian Senate under a highly compromised Senate President, has begun laying the groundwork to manipulate and rig the 2027 general elections,” he alleged.

The former APC spokesperson argued that the same provision was ignored during the 2023 general elections, which he described as “deeply flawed,” and is now being dismantled again to consolidate political control.

Questioning the credibility of the 2023 presidential election, Frank cited turnout figures and observer assessments.

“The current President was declared winner with only 36.61 per cent of the total votes cast… from an eligible voter population of over 93 million. These figures alone raise serious concerns about the credibility of the process,” he stated.

He referenced reports by international observers, including the European Union Election Observation Mission, which flagged transparency gaps and operational challenges, as well as the United States State Department’s call for improvements by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Frank urged Washington to consider measures against the Senate President, whom he accused of spearheading efforts to weaken opposition participation ahead of the next general elections.

“The current Senate President appears determined to use his position to silence opposition voices and disenfranchise Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections,” he said, adding that the 10th National Assembly was “widely viewed as one of the weakest in Nigeria’s history.”

Frank, who currently serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East and Senior Adviser to the Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), USA, further alleged that state institutions were being pressured to entrench partisan control.

“The ruling party is actively engaging in what can only be described as political genocide, using intimidation, coercion, and pressure to control the military, police, judiciary, and other institutions of state,” he claimed.

He also accused the Federal Government of spending millions of dollars on lobbying firms in Washington to polish its international image rather than address insecurity and governance challenges at home.

“This administration has spent millions of dollars hiring lobbyists… not to improve governance at home, but to launder its international image and avoid accountability,” he alleged.

Frank cited testimony he attributed to former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Sam Brownback, who reportedly expressed distrust of the Nigerian government, quoting him as saying, “This government has not given us any reason to trust them.”

He urged Trump and U.S. lawmakers to exercise caution in engaging with Nigerian authorities, warning that uncritical support could legitimise what he described as illegality and oppression.

“Any blanket endorsement risks legitimising illegality and oppression in Nigeria,” he said, adding that international attention could help preserve political stability in West Africa’s largest democracy.

Frank urged global support to ensure credible elections and prevent the country from sliding toward authoritarian rule.

“Continued disregard for these principles may spell disaster for an already fragile nation, under the watch of the international community,” he warned.