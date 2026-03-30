Tinubu Appoints CAC Chairman, Seven NPC Commissioners, Adviser

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President Bola Tinubu has appointed Senator Ibrahim Ida as the new Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and nominated seven persons as federal commissioners to fill vacant positions at the National Population Commission (NPC).

Ida, who represented Katsina Central in the Senate from 2017, has a background in finance and public administration.

He holds a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Ibadan and a Law degree from the University of Abuja. He previously served as Katsina State’s Commissioner of Finance and as a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

The seven persons nominated as NPC commissioners, pending confirmation by the National Assembly, are: Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi (Ekiti), Nasiru Mu’azu (Zamfara), Usman Abubakar Tuggar (Bauchi), Dr Isaka Alada Yahaya (Kwara), Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda (Katsina), Suleiman Umar (Jigawa), and Hon. Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo (Sokoto). Their nominations complement Federal Commissioners already sworn in.

Tinubu also named Dr Yusuf Mohammed from Kano State as Chairman of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo.

He also confirmed the appointment of Bala Mohammed Bello as his Special Adviser on Political Economy. Bello, from Kebbi State, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and an MBA from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank between 2017 and 2022.