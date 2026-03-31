TotalEnergies Posts Loss As Revenue Drops By 26% In 2025

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TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has recorded a 26 per cent drop in revenue to N767.63bn for the year ended December 31, 2025, down from N1.04tn in 2024.

The company disclosed this in its audited financial statements released on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Monday.

Profit before tax recorded a loss of N12.46bn in 2025, from a profit of N42.26bn in the previous year.

Similarly, the company posted a loss after tax of N13.85bn, compared with a profit of N27.50bn in 2024.

Total comprehensive income also declined to a loss of N13.96bn, from a gain of N27.49bn recorded a year earlier.

Shareholders’ funds fell by 37 per cent to N47.54bn, down from N75.08bn, while share capital remained unchanged at N169.76 million.

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Earnings per share dropped to a loss of 40.80 kobo, compared with earnings of 80.99 kobo in 2024.

The company’s share price declined by eight per cent to N640, from N698.00 in the previous year.

Staff strength eased slightly to 413 employees, from 420 recorded in 2024.