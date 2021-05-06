Troops Trail Herdsmen To Niger Village To Foil Possible Bandits’ Attack

Troops have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that the migrants sighted around Tafa village in Kagarko Local Government Area, are traveling herders, not bandits.

The confirmation came following several distress calls from citizens on alleged movement of armed bandits in the Lambata-Kabbo area of Tafa village, in Kagarko LGA.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday.

Aruwan said: “In response to the reports, security operatives were mobilized to the area for confirmation and possible engagement.

“The troops trailed the group to an open field at Toba village, Tafa, Niger State.

“Upon confirmatory checks, it was discovered that they were herders in transit from Dobi in Gwagwalada (FCT) and Gawu-Babangida, Lambata (Niger State) to their original stations in Jos, Plateau State and Bauchi, Bauchi State.

“A head-count was conducted by the troops, which revealed 53 herders in the traveling party: 9 adult male, 7 young male, and 37 women and children.

“A thorough inspection showed that they had three motorcycles, and no dangerous or incriminating materials were found in their possession”.

On receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their prompt response in conducting the checks.

He wished the herders safe passage to their destinations.