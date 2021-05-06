EFCC Arrests Syndicate Trafficking Human Kidney In Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a syndicate allegedly trading human organs, especially kidney, to foreigners.

Leader of the gang, Ukaeje John Emeka, who uses three different names ( Dr. Phil Mark, Dr. Donald Phillip and Dr. Wesley David), was arrested on April 16, 2021 at Rumukparali, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The EFFC, in a statement on its website, disclosed that the arrest was made following intelligence report on the suspect’s suspicious and fraudulent internet dealings.

The syndicate disguise as medical doctors operating a human organ bank to buy and sell organs, particularly kidney.

The statement added that victims of the syndicate include people with renal diseases and healthy people interested in selling their organs for money in Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and United Arab Emirate.

Items recovered from the suspect include: one Nigerian passport, one Republic of Cote D’ivore passport, nine debits cards, one black HP laptop; one gold-coloured Tecno L9 plus phone, one- gold coloured Samsung Galaxy J8 and one grey Lexus ES 330 salon car.

The Commission said it is on the trail of other members of the syndicate within and outside Nigeria.