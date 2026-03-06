Trump Warns Iranian Military To Surrender Or Face Death

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Donald Trump has urged members of Iran’s military, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), to lay down their weapons, promising “total immunity” while warning that those who continue fighting would face “certain death.”

Speaking during an event at the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Trump addressed Iran’s armed forces during remarks marking the celebration of the 2025 Major League Soccer champions, Inter Miami CF.

“I’m once again calling on all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the military and the police to lay down their arms,” Trump said.

“You will be perfectly safe with total immunity, or you’ll face absolutely guaranteed death,” the U.S. president added.

The remarks came as U.S. and Israeli forces continued airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, including missile sites, air defense systems and command centers.

Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, defended the military operation, saying the campaign was aimed at weakening Iran’s military capabilities.

“We are winning decisively,” Hegseth said during a March 5 Pentagon briefing, emphasizing sustained U.S. resolve and rejecting comparisons to prolonged conflicts such as Iraq.

Hegseth also joined criticism of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the United Kingdom’s initial reluctance to allow the United States to use British bases, including Diego Garcia, for offensive operations.

The conflict, now in its second week, has drawn mixed international reactions, with some allies expressing concern about escalation risks and potential civilian casualties.

Trump has framed the operation as aimed at regime change and empowering the Iranian people, urging them to “take back your country,” while Iranian officials have rejected calls for surrender.