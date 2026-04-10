Spain Urges Iran To Negotiate In ‘Good Faith’

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Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said on Friday that he had urged his Iranian counterpart to engage in “good faith” during upcoming talks with the United States in Islamabad.

“I encourage Iran — this is what I conveyed to the Iranian foreign minister, to take part in those negotiations and to participate in good faith,” Albares told reporters.

He said he spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi “the day before yesterday” and used the call to press Tehran to halt “all missile and drone launches.”

The remarks come as Iran and the United States prepare to hold direct negotiations in the Pakistani capital, following a fragile two-week ceasefire in the recent Iran conflict.

Albares also sharply criticised Israel for continuing its military operations in Lebanon against the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

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“Lebanon is a disgrace on the conscience of humanity,” the Spanish minister said. “The level of violence, the violation of international law and international humanitarian law by Israel is unacceptable.”

His comments reflect Spain’s longstanding position calling for de-escalation across the region, full respect for international law, and the inclusion of Lebanon in broader diplomatic efforts.