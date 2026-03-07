U.S. Sanctions Rwandan Officials For Sponsoring Armed Conflict In DRC

The U.S. has imposed visa restrictions targetting Rwandan officials it accused of sponsoring M23 and undermining peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Department of State, in a statement, said it “will impose visa restrictions on several senior Rwandan officials for fueling instability” in eastern DRC.

“By continuing to support M23 and violating the Washington Accords, these individuals are driving violence and undermining the stability of the entire Great Lakes Region.

“The United States expects all parties to the Washington Accords to fully implement their commitments,” the statement read.

This include by the DRC immediately neutralizing the FDLR armed group and its associated groups and Rwanda withdrawing its troops and military equipment from the DRC.

“Only then will the immense economic potential of the Great Lakes region be realized.

“Individuals believed to be responsible for, complicit in, or directly or indirectly engaged in undermining or impeding a sustainable peace in the Great Lakes region will face consequences.”

The U.S. visa restriction policy authorizes the Secretary of State to render inadmissible any alien whose entry into the U.S. “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the U.S.”

Certain family members may also be covered by these restrictions.